Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.63

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and traded as low as $3.61. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 159,489 shares.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0847 per share. This is an increase from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.