Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 739 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $543.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $352.34 and a 12-month high of $544.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.72.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.50.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

