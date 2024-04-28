Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.