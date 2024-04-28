Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 133 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.58.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.16, for a total transaction of $11,759,495.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,573 shares of company stock valued at $89,548,241. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $561.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $604.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $639.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

