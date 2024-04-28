Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.00. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.