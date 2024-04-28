Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 4,969 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD opened at $17.48 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

