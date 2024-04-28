Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 73,077.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 29,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 93,719 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 294,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.89, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 254.35%.

PECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

