Kujira Trading 17% Lower This Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded down 17% against the dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $206.00 million and approximately $389,905.43 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $1.89 or 0.00002978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.network.

Buying and Selling Kujira

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

