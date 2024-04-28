Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Kyushu Electric Power Stock Performance
KYSEY stock remained flat at $10.43 on Friday. Kyushu Electric Power has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.
About Kyushu Electric Power
