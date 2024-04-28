Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Landstar System also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,637. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 20.31%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

