Leisure Capital Management Takes $203,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.99. 9,982,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,921,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

