Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

LCUT stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $209.16 million, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $203.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Stories

