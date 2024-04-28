Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $499.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $482.00 to $499.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LMT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.40.

LMT opened at $461.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $443.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

