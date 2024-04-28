LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Position Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 38.2% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 191.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $1,883,263.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $266.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.