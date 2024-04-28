Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Sold by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,362 shares during the quarter. Lument Finance Trust accounts for 1.2% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.74% of Lument Finance Trust worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,658,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 75,325 shares in the last quarter. 19.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Lument Finance Trust Price Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

About Lument Finance Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

(Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.