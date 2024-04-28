M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $36.47 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 24,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

