M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Short Interest Update

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the March 31st total of 871,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MHO opened at $120.07 on Friday. M/I Homes has a 12 month low of $64.28 and a 12 month high of $140.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.13.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $3,444,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,838,000 after acquiring an additional 43,417 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

