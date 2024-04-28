Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys 46,369 Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,369 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nuvation Bio worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NUVB. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 921.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nuvation Bio by 258.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BTIG Research raised Nuvation Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nuvation Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.40 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Nuvation Bio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUVB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 638,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,087. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

