Marquette Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,649 NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 279.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 151,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,030 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,465,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 967,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 129.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $26,701.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Wonki Kim sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $83,212.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,456 shares of company stock worth $195,304. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 134,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

