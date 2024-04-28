Marquette Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Marquette Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 975,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.59. 713,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

