Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,329 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 3.56% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,530,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,235,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 283,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 101,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFEV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 53,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,229. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.77.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

