Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $37.38 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,377,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,416,230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,920 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $657,826,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,839 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.33. 8,442,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,904,551. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average is $96.65. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.42.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

