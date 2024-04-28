Marquette Asset Management LLC Invests $96,000 in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Seer at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Seer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Seer by 27.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Seer by 66.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seer during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seer by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 28,156 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Seer in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In related news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 52,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $107,299.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,436,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,658.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 69,149 shares of company stock worth $133,366 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEER traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. 957,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,049. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.65.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.07. Seer had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 517.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

