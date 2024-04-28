Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $77,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,573.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. 394,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,594. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0766 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

