Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biglari were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 5.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $382,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Biglari during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Biglari by 17.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Biglari news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.61 per share, for a total transaction of $306,675.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,267,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,923,716.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,574 shares of company stock worth $2,392,064. 71.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Biglari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Biglari stock traded up $5.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.85. 2,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.56 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $218.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $154.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $90.67 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

