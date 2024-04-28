Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.38.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

MSI stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.48. 595,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,473. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.19. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.64 and a fifty-two week high of $355.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 441.65% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

