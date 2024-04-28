Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

Shares of MAT opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. Mattel has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Mattel’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Mattel in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,819,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 146,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90,539 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 75,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 63,536 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 256.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 287,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

