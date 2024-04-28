McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,874 shares of company stock worth $5,506,827 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.58.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.52. 6,840,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,528,673. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $504.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.24 and its 200 day moving average is $264.52.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

