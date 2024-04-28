Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Warrior Met Coal comprises about 2.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Warrior Met Coal worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 1,113,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,879. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

In other news, Director Alan H. Schumacher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,200.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

