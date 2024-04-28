Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LNG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,286,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,861. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.30 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

