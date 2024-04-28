Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,673,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 171,131 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,296,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 419,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Triple Flag Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TFPM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 205,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,706. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 86.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $17.33.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.74 million during the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.53%.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

