Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NFG traded down $1.07 on Friday, reaching $53.83. 613,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,202. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

About National Fuel Gas

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

