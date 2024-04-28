MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MIND C.T.I. stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MIND C.T.I. as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Price Performance

Shares of MNDO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The company has a market cap of $37.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.77. MIND C.T.I. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.28.

MIND C.T.I. Announces Dividend

MIND C.T.I. ( NASDAQ:MNDO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 23.91%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 11.21%. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and implements billing and customer care software solutions for communication service providers in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services, and Messaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.