Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,700 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 229,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modular Medical

In related news, Director Manchester Management Co Llc acquired 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,118,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,049.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modular Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Modular Medical stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Modular Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Modular Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Modular Medical Stock Performance

MODD opened at $1.58 on Friday. Modular Medical has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

Modular Medical (NASDAQ:MODD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Modular Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modular Medical Company Profile

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

