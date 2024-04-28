Monero Trading Up 3.1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.29 billion and $44.24 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $124.37 or 0.00195366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,658.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.00755102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00045810 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00105244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,429,502 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

