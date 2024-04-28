Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPWR stock traded up $16.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $677.23. The stock had a trading volume of 402,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,860. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $383.19 and a 52 week high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $609.39.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 57.08%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

