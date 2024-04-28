Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Moog had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter.

Moog Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOG.B remained flat at $155.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 94 shares, compared to its average volume of 66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Moog has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Moog Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.02%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

