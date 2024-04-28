Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 88,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,168. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.38. The company has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

