Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $55.54 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,793 shares of company stock worth $182,177,918. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,754,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,527. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $190.76 and a one year high of $318.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.61.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

