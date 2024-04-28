Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $16,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,746 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 460.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,118 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 307,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.11. 427,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,500. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $47.10 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

