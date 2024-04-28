Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of LCI Industries worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.32. 155,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.90. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $102.39 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.01%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

