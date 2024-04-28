Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 13,322 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,769,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $302.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.88. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.24 and a twelve month high of $335.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares in the company, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

