Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Acquires 22,163 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.92% of UFP Technologies worth $12,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 37,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

In other news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,724 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.77, for a total transaction of $358,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,900.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 2,000 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $417,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,125 shares of company stock worth $6,511,420 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UFP Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

UFPT opened at $213.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.83. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $257.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $220.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.59.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.80 million. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

