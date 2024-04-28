Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $7.10 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 754.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,186 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Veralto were worth $7,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock opened at $94.12 on Friday. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.53 and a 200-day moving average of $80.40.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VLTO. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

About Veralto

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

