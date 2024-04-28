Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Announces Earnings Results

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $56.50.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.