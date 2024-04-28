National Bankshares Lowers Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$14.25

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.42.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.86, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -269.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Michael Harold Vels acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,025.00. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

