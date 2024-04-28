Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0659 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $26,414.35 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00088759 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003857 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

