NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.51.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $192.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $178,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 297,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $796,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,642,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,475,000 after acquiring an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

