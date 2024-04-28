nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela Kilday sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,930 shares in the company, valued at $763,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,105,300 shares of company stock worth $38,835,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,336,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $17,398,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 2,388.5% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 454,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in nCino by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,253,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,777,000 after acquiring an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,034,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.94. nCino has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66, a PEG ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.49.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

