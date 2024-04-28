Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.58

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.58 and traded as high as $2.05. Neonode shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 66,984 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 227.53%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

